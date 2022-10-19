Woman caught in the middle of gun battle at Atlantic Station, police say

Atlanta police are searching for the people responsible for an apparent overnight gun battle in Midtown that sent an innocent bystander to the hospital.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say they got the call at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday about a person shot near 17th and State streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle parked at the intersection. Inside the car was a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim, described as a woman in her 30s, to a nearby hospital. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say it appears that she was caught in the middle of a gunfight.

""The preliminary information that we have at this point is that it was possibly a running gun battle here in Atlantic Station. We located several gun rounds, gun shells to be exact, approximately 12 to 14 shell casings," APD Captain Christian Hunt said.

Investigators believe the shooting started near 17th and Peachtree streets before going on for several blocks, striking three buildings as well.

'We also located several shell casings around the corner in the 1700 Block of Peachtree Street. Also two calibers of gun casings found over there so we think they're related. It's going to take some hard work from our detectives to piece it together," Hunt said.

The police say they are using every tool they have to find the people responsible.

"This is not acceptable. We're working on it," Hunt said. "And we need the community's help always to partner with us to get this job done."

Officers believe one of the cars involved in the shootout was a black SUV. They are using surveillance video to try and get a better description of both cars.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.