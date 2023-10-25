Atlanta’s Roman Banks 'moonwalks' home in Michael Jackson musical

We first met Roman Banks back in July 2017, interviewing the then-recent Parkview High School graduate about a summer program at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.

Little could we have known then that six years later, Banks would be "moonwalking" back in front of our cameras — and thrilling audiences in the role of a lifetime.

Roman Banks stars as the King of Pop in MJ The Musical, the Tony-winning musical about the life and music of Michael Jackson, which is onstage at The Fox Theatre now through Sunday. Scoring the title role in the first national tour is yet another major step in the career of the young performer, previously seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and the Disney+ hit "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Banks also released an EP of original music in 2020 called Days (we chatted with the artist about the EP immediately following its release, and you can watch that interview here).

MJ The Musical opened on Broadway in February 2022 and was a runaway success, netting ten Tony Award nominations and winning four. Created by director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ The Musical features dozens of the pop star’s classic hits, including "Beat It," "Billie Jean," "Man in the Mirror," and "Thriller," and frames the icon’s life story within the context of rehearsals for his Dangerous World Tour in 1992.

Performances of MJ The Musical continue at The Fox Theatre through this weekend; showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, click here.

Given our long history with Roman Banks, we couldn’t miss a chance to meet up with the performer at The Fox this morning, catching up on his life and incredible career. Click the video player in this article to check it out!





