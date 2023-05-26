Atlanta’s Pullman Yards becomes a 'Jurassic World'

You’ve seen the blockbuster "Jurassic World" movies — now, it’s your chance to star in one of your own!

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition" opens Friday at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards, allowing visitors to "step inside" the films and encounter full-sized dinosaurs around every corner. Those dinosaurs are the creations of Animax Designs in Nashville, and we caught up with the company’s executive vice president just ahead of the grand opening.

"It took 18 months to fully design, build, and construct the dinosaurs," says Michael Mattox. "In my facility in Nashville, we have about 140 people; artists, engineers, creatives, painters, everything you can imagine to make these guys come to life."

Creators say the experience should take around 45 minutes to an hour for visitors to walk through, although there’s no time limit for visitors once inside. Admission varies by date and time — and tickets are available for purchase here.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and we’re told it will remain at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast in Atlanta) through at least the summer and fall.