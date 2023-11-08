Atlanta's Jewish Voice for Peace march on Sen. Ossoff's midtown office

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of JVP Atlanta

The Atlanta chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and their allies marched on Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff's office today in Midtown Atlanta.

They are demanding that he call for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas.

The group says that the senator's staff refused to meet with them and threatened the group with arrest if they remained on the property.

Jewish Voice for Peace is the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world, according to their website. They are behind a grassroots, multiracial movement to show solidarity with the Palestinian's struggle for freedom.

The group says they are called to action by their faith and conscience and don't want their pain to be used to justify further acts of war, violence or genocide, including the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians.

After the attack by Hamas on Israel, Ossoff issued a statement condemning the attack.

Democrat Sen. Ossoff is the first Jewish senator from Georgia. He is also the first Jewish senator from the Deep South since Benjamin F. Jonas of Louisiana since 1878. He was also the first senator born in the 1980s and first millennial senator, according to his bio.