Atlanta’s Jagged Edge returns with a brand-new 'Love Story'

Atlanta-based R&B quartet Jagged Edge is back with its tenth studio album, a 31-song opus titled "A Jagged Love Story." But if you know anything about this group, you know it’s never been one to rest on its laurels.

“We’re already working on number 11 right now,” laughs group members during a recent Zoom interview.

"A Jagged Love Story" was released in late July and immediately soared near the top of the iTunes R&B Albums Chart. Group members Brian and Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo, and Kyle Norman say that kind of support blows them away after every release.

“We talk about it all the time. And then the fact that, at this point, we are truly independent. Like, some artists say they’re independent, but they’re backed by other companies still. We are 100,000 percent independent. So to see that type of …embrace from our fans, it’s amazing.”

Fans first embraced Jagged Edge following the group’s 1997 debut album; soon, they scored a series of number one R&B hits including “Let’s Get Married” and “Where The Party At.” For "A Jagged Love Story," group members say the goal was to move their sound forward without losing what they’re known for.

“That music that is really heartfelt, really sincere, that kind of addresses our lives, not just the club, not just the bedroom…so every time we come, we try to give an offering that represents that.”

For more of our interview with Jagged Edge, click the video player in this article. "A Jagged Love Story" is available for download now on all major music platforms.

