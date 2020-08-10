Atlanta's 'Humbl Hustlr' foundation hosts entrepreneur competition, Vine City clean up

The Atlanta based Humbl Hustlr Foundation recently held its 2020 Hustl Print Summer entrepreneurship pitch competition and community Cleanup.

On August 1, at the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Atlanta area high school students had the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to entrepreneurs and professionals for a $1,000 prize.

A panel of judges featured several executives and entrepreneurs including Shamran Kurani, Dunkin Donuts Franchise Owner; Ali A. Lemma, assistant vice president of business banking at Atlantic Capital Bank; Jessica Washington, director of Financial Literacy at Usher’s New Look; and Samuel Glickman, owner of Privado Grooming Saloon.

The young men later had the chance to participate in a basketball clinic.

Participants take part in the basketball clinic portion of the program (Keno)

The day also focused on improving the Vine City area, as participants picked up trash in neighborhoods and cleaned up the community.

Participants collect trash in the Vine City community (Carol Rose)

“Hustl Print is an entrepreneurial training program for young Black men through various communities and circumstances,” Humbl Hustlr founder Lorenzo Gordon said. “We connect our mentees with a diverse group of entrepreneurs and corporate innovators for bridge building, brotherhood, community service and career development.”

Hustl Print entrepreneurs pitch competition winners (Carol Rose)

Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church also attended.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 01: Jamal Bryant attends Hustl Print Pitch Competition & Community Clean Up at Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship on August 01, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Humbl Hustlr Foundation currently reaches around 100 young men throughout metro Atlanta.

The foundation also partners with Booker T. Washington High School and holds weekly meetings with several students to teach entrepreneurial skills and branding blueprints.

