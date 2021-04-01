Atlanta's airport warning travelers of busy Easter weekend

article

Atlanta's airport is warning travelers to prepare for a busy holiday weekend ahead of Easter Sunday.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say they are expecting more than 900,000 passengers to travel either to, from, or through the airport during the upcoming weekend.

Due to the busy weekend, airport officials say they want to remind passengers of mandatory safety protocols including social distancing and the required use of face maks.

"We here at Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport are excited to see an increase in passenger traffic during the holiday weekend," said Airport General Manager John Selden. "As we welcome more travelers through ATL, we want them to know we are fully prepared with increased cleaning protocols, hand-sanitizing stations, free mask distribution and social distancing measures."

The airport says it has more than three million face masks available for free to be distributed to passengers.

In March, more than 1 million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints for 11 days straight.

Airport officials recommend travelers arrive at least two hours before their departure time due to the crowds.

