Atlanta's airport prepares for busiest spring break travel day

Friday is expected to be a busy day at the world's busiest airport as hundreds of thousands of travelers head out to start their spring break vacation.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials are expecting more than 4.4 million passengers to travel in and out of the major airline hub in the period between Sunday, March 26 and April 9.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day, with an estimated 333,000 passengers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson.

"We were anticipating it to be pretty busy that's why we wanted to get here a little early to beat the crowds and everything," traveler Rodney Crawford told FOX 5.

Airport officials say they're prepared for the crowds, but travelers should plan to get to the airport with plenty of time to get to their gate.

That's around 2 and a half hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours before an international flight.

Plus, passengers should plan for parking. There's work happening at the airport's North parking deck that might impact

Officials are urging passengers to use the ATLWest parking deck for quick, efficient parking options.