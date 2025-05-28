Atlanta's airport named worst by TikTokers, based on comments
ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may be the world’s busiest, but according to TikTok users, it’s also the "worst."
A viral post from Faye Travel Insurance posed a simple question to the TikTok community: "What’s the worst airport you’ve ever been to?" After sifting through more than 9,000 comments, Atlanta’s airport took the top (or bottom) spot.
Frequent complaints from users included overcrowded terminals, lost or damaged luggage, and a confusing airport layout — all common headaches for travelers trying to navigate the massive hub.
Top 10 airports named:
- Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) is the most hated airport overall and the most hated domestic airport.
- London Heathrow Airport (LHR) is the second most hated airport overall, and the most hated international airport.
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Top overall complaints from TikTok travelers included:
- Poor food options (24.16%)
- Confusing layouts (22.65%)
- Overcrowding (20.15%)
- Lost and damaged luggage (18%)
- Security line delays (15.3%):
While the post wasn’t scientific, the overwhelming response shows just how passionately travelers feel about their airport experiences — especially when things go wrong.