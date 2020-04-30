Atlanta's advisory council holds first meeting on reopening city

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms convened the first meeting of her advisory council on the reopening of the City of Atlanta.

Bottoms established the council to advise her administration on the appropriate time and measures as well as steps to be taken in order to end the mayor's stay at home order. The group met on Friday.

Mayor Bottoms has asked the council to present her with a plan of action to reopen Atlanta's economy no later than May 15.

“Thank you to each and every member of the Advisory Council for stepping up and standing proud to serve the people of Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “With this group of diverse minds, experiences and voices, the City will be well-equipped to reopen Atlanta in the thoughtful and safe manner needed to overcome the spread of COVID-19.”

Mayor Bottoms announced she was creating the advisory board on the same day Governor Kemp announced his plans to reopen the state.

"It is the Governor’s prerogative to make this decision for the state, but I will continue to urge Atlanta to stay at home, stay safe and make decisions based on the best interests of their families," Bottoms said.

The council's final meeting will be held early next week.

