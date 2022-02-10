Study: Atlanta has some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country

Traffic in metro Atlanta is well known to be problematic for drivers, and a new study has found some of the area's key trouble spots are close to being the worst in the nation.

The American Transportation Research Institute released its annual survey of the worst bottlenecks in the country.

The data is compiled using GPS information from more than 1 million truck drivers.

Out of the 100 bottlenecks on the list, metro Atlanta has five spots in the top 20 alone.

Spaghetti Junction takes the highest spot in the Atlanta area at No. 4 - no surprise to anyone trying to get through it at rush hour.

Coming up just after that is Interstate 20 at I-285 on the west wall.

Number 14 goes to the Cobb Cloverleaf and number 18 goes to the Georgia State Route 400 and I-285 interchange, where ongoing construction has been causing delays daily.

Four other Atlanta spots made the top 100 as well including the I-20 interchange downtown, the I-20 east wall interchange with I-285, and I-75 at I-85.

Interstate 75 in McDonough, Georgia also cracked the top 20 at 12 on the list.

If you think those are bad, just be glad you don't live in Fort Lee, New Jersey, which took the top spot on the list.

You can see the full list of the worst bottlenecks in America on the American Transportation Research Institute's website.

