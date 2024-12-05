Atlanta ranked 6th worst city for porch piracy, study finds

Christmas shopping is underway, but a new study finds that Atlanta residents should keep their guard up for thieves trying to swipe their stuff.

The study by home security company SafeWise found that Atlanta ranked sixth on the list of the worst cities for package thefts.

New York City topped the annual list this year with reportedly almost six in 10 households targeted in 2023. That's around $1 billion in losses.

Philadelphia and Chicago rounded out the top three worst places, with Chicago having the dubious honor of the most incidents per capita at 728 in 1,000 households hit by porch pirates.

In Atlanta, the company estimates more than 1.1 million packages were stolen with a value of over $154 million in stolen goods.

The study found that Amazon packages were the most targeted, topping the list with 33% of reported thefts.

Following Amazon, USPS packages accounted for 18% of those stolen. FedEx (17%) and UPS (16%) were not far behind.

Georgia considers porch piracy a felony and if found guilty, criminals can face up to five years in jail.

You can find out more about the study on SafeWise's website.