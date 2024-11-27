Atlanta weather: Your rainy ride to Thanksgiving dinner

FOX 5 Storm Team Thanksgiving forecast

We sure hope you like rain, because there will be plenty of it this Thanksgiving.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is expecting a stormy holiday across metro Atlanta this year, with rain moving in during the morning and potentially lingering through the afternoon.

The weather outlook could affect any outdoor cooking plans. This might not be the year for your fried turkey or grilled steaks.

Before you fall asleep on a full belly, you may want to wrap up in a blanket or two. A cold front is set to bring frigid weather starting Thursday evening, continuing through Black Friday and the weekend.

Our meteorologists are looking at lows dipping into the 20s in many areas.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

Record-breaking Thanksgiving traffic projections

If you're trying to avoid the rain, you may want to leave for your Thanksgiving dinner destination before Thursday morning.

If that's not possible, be prepared for potentially slower traffic and wet conditions that afternoon into the evening. This week, over 2.1 million Georgians are expected to hit the roads.

You'll want to bring an umbrella, a raincoat or clothes and shoes you don't mind getting wet.

For those flying through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, anticipate potential delays or cancellations, especially after the holiday.

RELATED: What you're owed if your flight is canceled

You should plan to verify your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.

Avoid a DUI, call a ride

If you're driving, you just might see increased patrols in some areas. Their job is to keep the roadway safe and free of drivers who may have had a little too much "fun" during their festivities.

Newnan received a nearly $44,000 grant for High Visibility Enforcement to prevent DUI incidents over the holidays.

RELATED: Call a ride, don't get a DUI, Newnan police say

Sgt. Justin Thompson of the Newnan Police Department encourages using ride-share services or planning ahead for a sober ride home.