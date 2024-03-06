Atlanta residents trapped by falling trees, flooded streets after storms

Crews were out in full force rescuing people in metro Atlanta trapped by falling trees and heavy flooding after the storms overnight.

FOX 5 cameras were live in southeast Atlanta as firefighters used a boat to pull out two drivers who had become stranded in deep water on Hutchens Road.

Officials say the drivers were attempting to maneuver through the storm when their vehicles got stuck at the intersection.

Thankfully, both individuals were rescued safely.

The rescue was just one of many early Wednesday morning after waves of heavy rains hit the metro Atlanta area.

On Flagstone Drive in southeast Atlanta, four people became trapped after a falling tree smashed into their home.

Family members tell FOX 5 that one of the residents was in the living room when the tree pinned her against the sofa.

Firefighters were able to get all four people out of the home without any injuries.

Crews also responded to reports of stranded motorists on Wilkinson Drive near DeKalb Memorial Park, but could not find anyone.

Stormy weather hitting metro Atlanta

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the Atlanta area and portions of Fulton, Fayette, Clayton, Henry, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties through 9:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain cautious and avoid going through any roads that seem flooded.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says the overnight severe weather should calm down to scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon, but it will be a bit before northeast Georgia dries out.

Thursday will be a break from the rain after some morning fog, but more downpours are on the way late Friday and Saturday.

Multiple crashes reported around metro Atlanta

Multiple crashes are also being reported on the roads around metro Atlanta.

Shortly before 7 a.m., three of the left lanes on Interstate 75 SB before North Marietta Parkway were blocked with traffic delayed to Chastain Road.

Both directions of Interstate 285 at Bouldercrest Road were also heavily delayed around 6:30 a.m.

Several crashes have also been reported on Interstate 20 between Panola Road and Wesley Chapel Road.