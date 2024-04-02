Atlanta Watershed working on two water main breaks in South Fulton

Crews are still working on two water main breaks in South Fulton.

The first one near Butner and Union roads was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

The second break in the 1100 block of Utoy Springs Road was reported around 10:30 p.m.

Water service may temporarily be affected for homes, businesses and hydrants in the areas, according to Atlanta Watershed Management.

According to their social media posts, they will provide updates as they become available.