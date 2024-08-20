Atlanta VA shuts down operating rooms due to 'flying insects'

article

The Atlanta VA Medical Center has temporarily closed down its operating rooms after multiple insect sightings.

A spokesperson for the North Druid Hills-area hospital said that they are taking a "precautionary measure" due to "intermittent sightings of flying insects."

Officials say they typically have only seen the bugs up two to three times a day and stressed that it is not an infestation.

"Veteran and staff safety is our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of care," the Atlanta VA spokesperson said in a statement.

The hospital has installed air curtains and pest control lighting in the areas and is treating its drains with biologically safe chemicals "designed to break down organic matter."

The operating rooms will be reopened once the situation is fixed.

The hospital spokesperson said they are working "closely and aggressively" with the Veterans Integrated Service Network and VA Central Office to resume surgical services.