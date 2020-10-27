Atlanta United player tests positive for COVID-19

article

Atlanta United has canceled their training session after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team says the player received a confirmed positive test result during routine testing. In this case, officials say the player received an initial positive test result on Sunday and had a second confirmed on Monday.

According to the team, the player does not have any symptoms.

All other players and staff returned negative tests on Sunday and will be tested again today.

Officials say the player will remain in self-isolation and monitored by the club's medical staff.

The team's match on Wednesday against Orlando City SC will be played as scheduled.

