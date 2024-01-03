TSA high-ranking official arrested in Atlanta on outstanding warrant in Florida

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the arrest of Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman, who is based in Atlanta.

McManaman was wanted out of St. Lucie County, Florida on a non-work-related charge. FOX 5 is working on learning the nature of the accused's crime.

She was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Atlanta after landing from an international flight on Dec. 28.

"TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off-duty," a TSA spokesperson told FOX 5 Atlanta. "Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable."

McManaman remains on leave pending an investigation.

