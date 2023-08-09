Target shoplifter caught in the act arrested after dramatic fight with Atlanta police

A man wanted for shoplifting in Target was sent to jail over a dramatic tussle with police caught on camera.

Atlanta Police was called to the Target on Caroline Street on Monday evening to deal with a thief who had walked out with a television and apparently went back inside for seconds.

When the suspect spotted the responding officer on his way back out, officials say he ran.

The officer caught up with him just outside the store and the two began to fight.

Target chase and tussle caught on body camera footage. (Credit; Atlanta Police Department)

In no time, backup arrived, and he was taken into custody.

Both the officer and suspect suffered only minor scrapes during the altercation.