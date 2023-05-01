Atlanta studio already feeling pain from possible Hollywood writers' strike

The fallout from a potential walk-out in Hollywood is already rippling across the nation right here to Atlanta. Film and television companies started canceling shoots even months before a strike seemed imminent.

At a local studio, the mere mention of a strike already hit his business hard.

Jason Ivany, founder and owner of Ambient Plus Studios in southwest Atlanta, booked some heavy hitters.

"We’ve had Netflix, Peacock NBC productions in here," he told FOX's Christopher King.

But in February something strange started happening on the way to the film set.

"There was a film project that had multiple studios on hold for multiple days," said Ivany. "They put the whole thing on hold."

TV and film clients that once booked his space solid began backing out.

"The most common phrase we get is ‘the writers’ strike, we can’t commit to anything right now,’" he said.

Ivany says clients got cold feet over the possibility of a Hollywood writers’ strike. Talk of a possible walkout dropped the curtain on a huge chunk of Ivany’s business.

"Our film client base has retracted about 70 percent in the last few weeks leading up to the strike," Ivany said. That hurt "a lot."

Ambient Plus does have other clients, like dance classes. But Ivany hopes writers and Hollywood reach a deal soon.

"The creative minds that drive this industry forward need to fairly compensated. We want them to be happy with what they’re doing and producing great work so we can," he said.