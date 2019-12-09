Atlanta students learning to play the harp through unique program

The Urban Youth Harp Ensemble was co-founded in 2000 by Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harpist of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and retired Atlanta Public Schools music teacher, Roselyn Lewis, to teach the harp to at-risk urban students.

Established as a non-profit organization, the goal of the ensemble is to give children the opportunity to play the harp, a complex and beautiful instrument.

The Urban Youth Harp Ensemble program grew each year. By 2004, 28 students in middle and high school were learning to play the harps purchased by generous donations.

Today, the program thrives under the leadership of Executive Director Roselyn Lewis, Artistic Director Angelica Hairston and Dr. Molly O’Roark, Teaching Artist, accomplished and highly qualified harp instructors.

The program is currently housed at Drew Charter School with an enrollment of 93 students ranging in age from 9-18 with 25 harps. A recent expansion of the program is at the Main Street Charter Academy after school program in College Park.