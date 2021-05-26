Officials break ground on Atlanta Speedway Airport

article

Construction for a replacement terminal for the Atlanta Speedway Airport is finally underway.

The facility, formerly known as both the Henry County Airport and Tara Field, is replacing the current structure.

The new 4,500-square-foot building will include a covered drop-off, large lobby with a service counter, conference and break rooms, a pilot's lounge, and an outdoor covered patio.

Work on the $2.3 million project began a few weeks ago, but leaders officially broke ground Tuesday morning.

"For Henry County, this means that people will be able to land here, eat here, stay here, and meet here," Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons told FOX 5. "We just really want to label ourselves as the QuikTrip of airports in Georgia."

The terminal building is expected to be complete by March of 2022 and improvements to the ramp area are set to be finished by next June.

