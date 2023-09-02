Man charged with murder after early Saturday morning Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police have made an arrest after investigating an overnight homicide in the area of Thomasville Boulevard SE and Henry Thomas Drive SE.

Leverett Hancock, 40, was charged with murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to a shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. in Atlanta.

At that time, police were called to the scene where they discovered a man had been shot and was no longer breathing. EMS and Atlanta Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead.

The investigation revealed the shooting actually happened at 777 Norwood Road SE, just about three minutes away from where police said the victim was found.

Hancock was taken to the Fulton County Jail.