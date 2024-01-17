Atlanta deadly shooting: Man shot to death at home along James P. Brawley Drive

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting along James P. Brawley Drive NW on Jan. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

A deadly Atlanta shooting on Wednesday evening is under investigation. Few details about the English Avenue neighborhood shooting have been released.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. along James P. Brawley Drive NW near Dalvigney Street NW.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Crime scene tape surrounded the intersection and investigators were seen entering a home near the intersection.

K-9s were brought into search the nearby brush.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Investigators spent the evening speaking to witnesses and collecting physical evidence.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit.