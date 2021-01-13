Atlanta sets rules on short term rentals

In Atlanta, rules are being set for everyone who owns a short term rental property.

City Hall legislation is in response to ongoing complaints, that peaked during the summer, about mega mansion party houses.

Events that ran late into the night happened in the middle of single family neighborhoods.

There are two pieces of legislation which -- linked together -- sets occupancy levels for any short term rental and the owners must register for an annual certificate. The projected cost will be $150.

"It will be safer for the people who are visiting our city," said Andre Dickens.

Marisa Lee, with Palmer House Properties, said she is unsure there is an ongoing issue that requires legislation. "You may have one bad egg," she said.

Advertisement

But, Lee said, if the certificate fee is nominal, then it could be a good marketing move to be able to say a certain property is registered with city hall.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.