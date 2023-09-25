Atlanta police search for serial Peeping Tom who keeps returning to the same house

Police are looking for a peeping Tom who they said has returned to the same home nine times in the span of about a month.

Atlanta detectives released doorbell security camera footage Monday evening of the man peering into the home on North Highland Avenue NE, in the area of the Virginia Highland neighborhood.

Police said he first entered the property on Aug. 13, and has since returned eight other times trying to get inside.

Atlanta police say the Peeping Tom has visited the same property at least nine times in the past month. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

According to the "be on the lookout" advisory, police consider him armed and dangerous.

People who live nearby told FOX 5 the whole predicament is disturbing.

"That is really unsettling," said Betsy Lamb, a Virginia Highland resident. "Especially that they have a Ring camera, and they’re still doing it."

Atlanta police zeroed in on a tattoo on the suspected prowler’s right forearm, and another further up the same arm.

"I would definitely be uneasy," Lamb said. "Especially if you’re someone living alone, especially if you’re a woman living alone. At night. It looks like that’s a back door."

Atlanta police say the Peeping Tom has visited the same property at least nine times in the past month. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Neighbors were mystified about what the guy could have possibly been looking for.

"There’s something he wants, obviously around here, I just don’t know what," said Taylor Eastwood, who lives in the area. "If he’s going back to the same location every time, it’s a little scary, so I can understand they’re probably scared too."

Detectives said they are accepting anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

They are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone who can help track down the suspect.