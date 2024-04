A man riding a motorized scooter was hit and killed by an RV at 16th Street and Spring Street NW.

It happened on Saturday at around 5:40 p.m.

Police said the victim was riding on the sidewalk when he entered the crosswalk at the intersection. The driver of a 2008 Newmar Essex RV mobile home slammed into him while making a right-hand turn.

The driver is not currently facing charges in the incident.

This investigation remains ongoing.