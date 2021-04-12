Atlanta schools go virtual after spring break

article

As a precaution, Atlanta Public Schools planned to resume instruction virtually following a week of Spring Break.

Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, said in an April 2 letter to families face-to-face instruction would return on April 19.

"As a reminder, due to an expected high volume of staff and family travel during Spring Break, we are taking the precautionary step of transitioning to virtual instruction for the week of April 12-16," Herring said.

For some districts, plans adjusted. At a March 18 Fulton County Schools Board Meeting, a schedule change was announced for face-to-face instruction starting Thursday after Spring Break.

Fulton County Schools said in a prior statement that remote learning days this week were providing an opportunity for teachers to get vaccinated:

"Given the complexities of coordinating an event of this scale and the time it will take to administer vaccines to so many employees, we anticipate our instructional delivery model will be impacted. All schools in the district will then switch to remote learning for part of these vaccine weeks. FCS will remain in remote the week after spring break to allow the vaccines to be given and to guard against a post spring break surge."

