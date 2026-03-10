Atlanta school to honor 7-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

The Brief SLAM Atlanta will unveil a memorial "happy corner" reading space today to honor 7-year-old student Zoey Price. Police arrested two teenagers, Preston Smith, 19, and Stephen Richardson, 17, for the fatal shooting late last month. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a phone argument between the suspects and Zoe’s teenage brother.



A local charter school will gather Tuesday afternoon to remember a 7-year-old student whose life was cut short by gun violence late last month.

What we know:

SLAM Atlanta charter school will host a memorial ceremony at 1:30 p.m. for Zoey Price, a student remembered by teachers and peers as a "funny child" and a dedicated cheerleader. Zoe had recently been named the school’s "Student of the Month" and was a regular participant in basketball at a local recreation center.

The ceremony will feature the unveiling of a "happy corner," a dedicated reading space designed to reflect Zoey’s joyful spirit. Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. is scheduled to serve as the guest speaker.

The tribute comes as the community continues to reel from the circumstances of her death. According to Atlanta police, Zoey was inside her home on Flowers Tiger Flowers Drive when two older teenagers opened fire on the residence.

Investigators allege that 19-year-old Preston Smith and 17-year-old Stephen Richardson drove to the home and began shooting following a verbal argument over the phone with Zoe’s teenage brother.

What's next:

Both Smith and Richardson have been arrested and remain in custody, charged with murder.