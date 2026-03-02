‘I want just my baby’: Vigil held for 7-year-old Zoey Price as search for killer continues

The Brief Seven-year-old Zoey Price was killed by a stray bullet while inside her Atlanta home on Tiger Flowers Drive. Atlanta City Council members and family are urging the community to break the "street code" to identify the shooter. The victim's mother, Cassandra Ervin, survived the shooting but remains injured with a bullet lodged in her ribs.



Purple and pink balloons filled the air at the Dunbar Recreation Center on Monday evening as a grieving community gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor 7-year-old Zoey Price, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her own home.

Tiger Flowers Drive deadly shooting

What we know:

The shooting occurred on Tiger Flowers Drive on Feb. 24. According to investigators, two men were arguing outside the residence about 30 minutes before gunfire erupted. One of the men reportedly returned and opened fire on the house.

One bullet struck Zoey in the chest, killing her. A second bullet hit her mother, Cassandra Ervin, in the breast; the round remains lodged in her ribs.

The vigil was held at the recreation center where Zoey was a known face, having participated in both basketball and cheerleading. Her teammates and "cheer mates" were among those in attendance, surrounding the family with support.

‘A little girl murdered in our community’

What they're saying:

As Atlanta police continue their search for the shooter, local leaders and family members are pleading with the public to break the "street code" and come forward with information.

"This is a child, a little girl murdered in our community, Zone 3," said Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis. "Say something about this, don't nobody care? Don't nobody care?"

"I’m a little overwhelmed, but I’m glad everybody came out to show some love, because it always takes a village," Ervin said during the vigil. "It is important for somebody to be arrested. It is. I want just my baby. If y'all know who did it, turn them in and just help me out. I'm just a single mom trying to get justice for her child."

Image 1 of 21 ▼ Friends, family, and community members gather for a candlelight vigil to honor 7-year-old Zoey Price and demand justice for her shooting death at the Dunbar Recreation Center in Atlanta on March 2, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Councilman Byron Amos joined Lewis in urging the community to cooperate with the police. Lewis emphasized that providing information in this case should not be viewed through the lens of "snitching."

"I have to remind you it’s only snitching if you was involved," Lewis said. "If you was involved, we’re going to find you too."

For Zoey’s older sister, Tanitya Ervin, the loss has been total.

"Losing Zoey made us feel like we lost everything," she said. "We have to start everything over from scratch right now. My mom is still recovering from healing, and she’s grieving."

As the family seeks counseling for the surviving siblings, Cassandra Ervin asked that the community continue to support them through prayer.

"I love Zoey with all my heart. She’s my heartbeat. I live for Zoey," Ervin said. "I always remember Zoey forever, 7."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.