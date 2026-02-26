Sister recalls terror of Atlanta shooting that killed 7-year-old, wounded mother

The Brief The family of Zoey Price, a first-grader killed in an Atlanta shooting, is seeking justice after the deadly incident that left her mother wounded. The shooting left Zoey's mother, Cassandra Ervin, with a bullet lodged in her ribs. Atlanta police are still searching for the shooters responsible.



A grieving family is seeking justice after a Tuesday night shooting on Tiger Flowers Drive that claimed the life of 7-year-old Zoey Price and left her mother with a bullet lodged in her ribs.

What we know:

Cassandra Ervin, 44, has been released from the hospital following the shooting, but continues to heal after bullets flew into her home around 9:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cassandra's daughter, Zoey, a first-grader who loved dance and cheer, did not survive. According to Zoey's sister, Tanitya Ervin, she held her as she took her last breaths.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 7-year-old Zoey Price and her family. (Credit: Tanitya Ervin)

What they're saying:

Tanitya recalled to FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor hearing Zoey say "love you" as she slipped into unconsciousness.

The family was at home when they heard the shots go off.

"Normally, when we hear shots go off, we usually do the normal routine," Tanitya said as she fought back tears. "We just get down, but the first person I heard was my mama. I had my phone in my hand and called 911 and held my sister in my arms."

The backstory:

Tanitya said Zoey was shot in the chest, and she held her until police arrived. Zoey and Cassandra were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where Zoey was pronounced deceased.

Atlanta police said they believe an argument between two men 30 minutes prior led to the tragic shooting.

While the people involved likely knew each other, Atlanta Police Chief Darren Schierbaum said they do not believe the incident was domestic or that the suspect is a family member.

The shooting prompted Chief Schierbaum to issue a direct ultimatum to the shooter: "Turn yourself in."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Authorities investigate a shooting that left two people injured at the 2200 block of Tiger Flowers Drive NW on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Dig deeper:

Cassandra is a single mother of five, and the tragedy has left her in a state of financial crisis. She now faces mounting bills alongside funeral costs for her youngest child.

"My mom is a single parent, so we have lights, rent, a car note, and younger children she has to look after—Food-wise, clothes, and overall expenses. Especially for Zoey's funeral," Tanitya explained.

The Willie Watkins Funeral Home has stepped up to handle Zoey's funeral arrangements.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers or their department.



The family has set up a fundraiser through GoFundMe to help with Zoey's funeral expenses and other costs.

To see the fundraiser, click here.

What's next:

The family says they plan to hold a balloon release in Zoey's memory on Monday.

