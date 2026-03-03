Man charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Zoey Price

The Brief Preston Smith has been charged with murder and multiple other felonies in connection with the Feb. 24 shooting death of 7-year-old Zoey Price. Authorities believe Smith opened fire on a home on Tiger Flowers Drive following an argument with another man earlier that evening.



A man has been charged in the shooting death of 7-year-old Zoey Price nearly a week after she was killed in her northwest Atlanta home.

What we know:

FOX 5 has obtained the arrest warrant for Preston Smith, who faces a long list of charges, including two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, third-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Preston Smith

According to the warrant, Smith fired into a home on Tiger Flowers Drive NW around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 24 while Zoey and her mother, 44-year-old Cassandra Ervin, were inside. Both were struck by bullets and rushed to the hospital; however, Zoey did not survive her injuries.

The backstory:

Atlanta police believe an argument between two men that occurred roughly 30 minutes prior to the gunfire led to the tragic shooting.

While the individuals involved were likely known to each other, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum stated that investigators do not believe the incident was domestic in nature or that the suspect is a family member of the victims.

What's next:

Police are expected to hold a press conference later today to provide further details on the investigation and the arrest.