Man killed in southeast Atlanta shooting

A man was shot dead near a southeast Atlanta intersection Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Meador Avenue SE and Schell Road SE just after 7 p.m.

That's where the victim was found and declared dead. He has not yet been identified.

There has also been no word on the shooter.

Atlanta police have launched an investigation into the incident. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.

