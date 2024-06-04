Atlanta suspect accused of stabbing woman, attempted robbery

article

A suspect accused of stabbing a woman and trying to rob her in Atlanta was captured on video.

Atlanta police said the victim was attacked just after 10 p.m. on Oglethorpe Avenue SW on May 22.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored shorts and white gloves that may have had metal spikes on them. Video appears to show the suspect walking back and forth through a neighborhood.

Atlanta police need help identifying the person in the images.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.