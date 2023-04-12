Deadly crash involving dump truck shuts down Cobb County road

article

Police have shut down a busy Cobb County road following a deadly wreck involving a dump truck early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Atlanta Road past Bolton Road.

It appears that the dump truck hit the railroad bridge support and flipped on its side.

SKYFOX 5 cameras saw multiple police vehicles and at least one ambulance on the scene.

Police have confirmed with FOX 5 that at least one person died in the crash. Their identity and the cause of the crash have not been released at this time.

All lanes of Atlanta Road have been closed while crews work on the scene. Officials say they expect the road to be shut down for hours.

Drivers should avoid the area and try to use Interstate 75.

