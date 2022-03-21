20-year-old killed in shooting, police investigate near Atlanta Greyhound station

article

The Atlanta Police Department said a 20-year-old man died in a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police said the shooting involved a black sedan and white van. Investigators are speaking to a 39-year-old, who was driving the van and is considered a person of interest, and another witness who was inside the black car. It's early in the investigation and unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police were investigating on Monday afternoon near a Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street after receiving a report of a person shot. Police said they went to a second scene at Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard and Fair Street near the Morehouse College campus.

Police said everyone involved in the incident is cooperating.

"It's still very early in the investigation," Atlanta homicide commander Ralph Woolfolk said. "We're trying to take the appropriate steps to make sure to dot our I's and cross our T's."

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police investigating a dark-colored sedan. The street was closed while police investigated.

Atlanta police investigate on Joseph Lowery Boulevard. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police had tapped off an intersection of Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in front of Forbes Arena.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE