Risk of collapse keeps firefighters, residents out of burned Atlanta apartments

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments after a massive fire broke out Friday night, causing the roof to collapse. Atlanta Fire Rescue says there is a chance the whole building could come down.

"We're going to be here through the night, 'til the morning at least," Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion 6 Chief Mike Rumsey told FOX 5 on Sunday. "I've been here almost 23 years. This is one of the big ones."

The roof collapsed and fell through from the fourth floor all the way down to the first floor.

Parts of the building have come crashing down completely.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chief Rumsey shared photos with FOX 5 Atlanta showing what has already collapsed inside the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments. (Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue)

Rumsey says it's not safe to send firefighters inside.

"So that's why we're keeping everybody out," he said. "So we can assess it and make sure there's no danger, because if it falls, it's not going to be gingerly. It's going to be pretty catastrophic."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Nearby businesses are being impacted by the fire that broke out at the Reserve at LaVista Walk on Nov. 10, 2023.

The constant threat has kept Lavista Road closed for well over 48 hours. Nearby businesses are hurting, like the Original Pancake House.

"Yesterday and today quite a bit of loss of revenue," Joseph Bambino, the director of operations for the Atlanta franchise told FOX 5.

Even though the Original Pancake House reopened Sunday, Bambino says they're still missing a large part of their usual crowd. Still, he considers himself lucky when he looks across the street.

Bambino tells FOX 5 he spoke to a few of the business owners who were directly affected by the fire.

"You could see it in their eyes," he said. "It's like they lost a piece of them in a sense."

Bambino says he hopes he and his restaurant can help out in any way possible.

"We'll get through it together as a community," he says. "I was giving away pancakes this morning to anyone who said they lived in the building that was out there … just trying to communicate we're here for them if they need us."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Firefighters said they were still putting out hot spots at the Reserve at LaVista Walk 48 hours after a fire ripped through the apartment building on Nov. 10, 2023.

Chief Rumsey tells FOX 5 the fire rescue team hopes the building will be safe enough Monday morning for a better assessment of the damage.

If deemed possible, they may start letting people back in to collect their belongings.

This story is developing. Check back Monday for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.