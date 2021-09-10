Atlanta receives more funds for COVID-19 housing assistance

The City of Atlanta has received millions more in federal money to help homeowners stay in their homes.

This is the third bucket of funds Atlanta can make available. The assistance in this case will be for renters.

"With the eviction moratorium coming to an end," said councilman Matt Westmoreland. "The help has never been more important."

A paper to authorize the new money -- $12 million -- was introduced in the city council.

Previously, the city has handed out $37 million to more than 11,000 families throughout Atlanta.

"In my conversations I have daily with citizens, people are still struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table," Westmoreland added.

You have to meet income and other requirements. The family does not have to be on the poverty line to qualify for the assistance.

Westmoreland said the specific details will be available shortly. Keep an eye on the city's website.

