Atlanta rapper Young Thug sues apartments over stolen bag

Rapper Young Thug is suing his Gwinnett County apartment complex after more than $100,000 worth of jewelry were stolen.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, filed a lawsuit last week in Gwinnett County Superior Court.

According to the lawsuit, a concierge at Trace Apartments put the bag in a secure location after the rapper accidentally left it next to his vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, but another employee released it to someone else.

The missing bag contained a hard drive with about 200 unreleased songs that are worth at least $1 million, the lawsuit said.

The bag also held $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000 and a $37,000 chain with inset diamonds, according to the lawsuit.

Young Thug is reportedly requesting a trial by jury to receive damages for his missing items as well as attorney fees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.