Atlanta rapper Offset holds inaugural toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Offset kicks of his inaugural toy giveaway event

Migos rapper Offset was in Gwinnett County giving back to the children in his hometown.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Offset did not let the cold stop him from providing gifts to children in need Friday.

The Migos rapper held the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway.

"I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me, you know," Offset told the crowd. "Y’all hold me up. You know we’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good."

Atlanta rapper Offset is given the key to the county by Gwinnett County officials on Dec. 23. 2022.

Atlanta rapper Offset is given the key to the county by Gwinnett County officials on Dec. 23. 2022. (FOX 5)

During the event, Gwinnett County presented Offset with a key to the county.

The Lawrenceville mayor also was on hand to thank for his continued support of his community.

Atlanta rapper Offset addresses the crowd at his inaugural toy giveaway in Gwinnett County on Dec. 23, 2022.

Atlanta rapper Offset addresses the crowd at his inaugural toy giveaway in Gwinnett County on Dec. 23, 2022. (FOX 5)

Offset says this toy giveaway will not be his last.

"I like to see when celebrities give back to the community, and you know, do their best to make sure that the kids get where they need to go," Offset told FOX 5.

Atlanta rapper Offset holds inaugural toy giveaway in Gwinnett County on Dec. 23, 2022.

Atlanta rapper Offset holds inaugural toy giveaway in Gwinnett County on Dec. 23, 2022. (FOX 5)

This will be the first Christmas for the Migos rapper without his cousin, Takeoff.

Takeoff was shot and killed last month in Houston. 