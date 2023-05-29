Atlanta rapper offers $10K reward in woman’s shooting death

A metro Atlanta family is desperately seeking answers in the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman police say was killed in a DeKalb County apartment complex over the weekend.

While police are still searching for the person responsible, loved ones of Jamiyah Parker are offering a $10,000 reward for information that gets them closer to those answers.

"I wouldn’t wish this on no other mother," her mother Courtney Parker told FOX 5 on Monday.

For Parker and the rest of her family, this Memorial Day weekend was an especially difficult one to get through knowing her daughter’s killer is still out there.

A shooting at an apartment complex along Waldrop Trail killed a 25-year-old woman. (FOX 5)

According to DeKalb County police, the 25-year-old was one of two people shot at an apartment complex on Waldrop Trail late Friday night—an incident they believe may have been drug-related.

"While their family is celebrating the holiday, we’re hurting…we’re grieving," Parker said. "My daughter was murdered…I’m not sure why, what happened or none of that…we’re not familiar with these apartments we don’t live nowhere around here."

After holding a balloon release Sunday, family members gathered Monday at the place where she took her last breaths in hopes it would lead to more information.

"I just can’t believe it…it’s unreal to me…it’s so unreal," the victim’s aunt Yolanda Parker said.

Family members of 25-year-old Jamiyah Parker place balloons at the spot she was gunned down at an apartment along Waldrop Trail in DeKalb County on May 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

"She was shot multiple times and just we need answers," her mother continued.

Two residents told FOX 5 they heard the gunshots from inside their apartments and came to Parker’s aid before EMS arrived.

"I saw her laying on the ground out of the car and the other gentleman was administering chest compressions," one resident recalled.

"I started necessitating her telling her that she needs to live, stay awake until the paramedics came," resident Alexander Lazar added.

Parker was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Loved ones described her as kind, loyal, and an all-around good person. They say she worked at Amazon and would do anything for her family—which includes Atlanta rapper Omaretta.

Jamiyah Parker with her family (Supplied)

"Jamiyah was a very loving, humble, honest, hardworking young lady, and she really didn’t deserve this," family member Akilah W. said of the 25-year-old.

They said, in offering the $10,000 reward, they’re hoping it will get them closer to finding closure.

"I beg you to please help me find justice for my daughter," Parker said in a plea to the community.

Family members of 25-year-old Jamiyah Parker place balloons at the spot she was gunned down at an apartment along Waldrop Trail in DeKalb County on May 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

There’s no word on funeral arrangements at this time.

FOX 5 reached out to DeKalb County Police for an update on the investigation, but did not hear back as of late Monday.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.