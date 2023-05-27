2 shot, 1 dead in drug-related incident in DeKalb County, police say

A man and woman in their 20s were shot Saturday night at a location on Waldrop Place in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, they responded to the shooting at 11:14 p.m.

The pair was transported to an area hospital where the woman died. The man is currently stable, but his exact condition is unknown.

Police say the shooting may have been drug related. The initial information indicates the victims arrived at the location in a vehicle and the shooter then approached the vehicle and began shooting.

At this time, no other information is available. The shooting is still under investigation.

