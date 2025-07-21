Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out denies wrongdoing during sentencing

The Brief Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out spoke at his sentencing, maintaining his innocence and calling the jury’s verdict a "wrong judgment." He denied forcing or coercing women, claiming witnesses were pressured and comparing his situation to biblical figures falsely accused. Ca$h Out, his mother, and cousin were convicted on racketeering and trafficking charges; sentencing is underway in Fulton County.



Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Michael Gibson, addressed the court Monday morning during his sentencing hearing in Fulton County, maintaining his innocence and criticizing the jury’s decision in his high-profile sex trafficking case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced today in sex trafficking case

What we know:

Gibson, 34, was convicted last week on multiple charges, including rape, pimping, aggravated sodomy, and two counts of sex trafficking. His mother, Linda Smith — known publicly as "Mama Ca$h" — and his cousin Tyrone Taylor were also found guilty on racketeering charges. Prosecutors alleged the trio used their record label, Pyrez Music Group LLC, as a front to exploit women over several years.

What they're saying:

During his statement to the court, Gibson thanked the judge and jurors for their service but said he believed the jury had made a "wrong judgment."

"I want to thank the jurors for the amount of time that they put in to judge this trial," he said. "It’s a hard decision, and I felt like they made the wrong judgment."

Gibson expressed remorse for what he called the difficult situations faced by those who testified against him, but denied wrongdoing.

"I know that I haven’t done those things," he told the court. "I can only show remorse to the people that I know that was in this trial... not remorse on behalf of, like, I did anything to them."

He described the women who testified as adults who participated in escort work by choice.

"I’ve only dealt with grown women. Nothing was forced. Nothing was coerced or anything of that nature."

The rapper said he believed some witnesses were pressured into cooperation, claiming:

"People can get bullied into a situation that they really don’t want to do... to put the blame on someone who’s at the top."

He also drew comparisons to biblical figures, saying:

"Jesus was falsely accused... So if you’ve seen me with my head high or if you’ve seen me smiling, it’s because I know at the end of the day, through Jesus Christ, the most high will always give you the actual judgment."

Despite the serious nature of the charges and convictions, Gibson continued to assert that he had never forced or coerced any woman into sexual activity.

"Never forced a woman to commit a sexual act. Never. You would never hear a woman say that I forced them to do anything sexual."

Gibson closed his remarks by reaffirming his belief that the truth would eventually come out.

"I’m sitting here just holding my head high and just, you know, feeling that one day the truth will come out... on this rape allegation, that these things never happened."

The crimes in the case were alleged to have taken place in locations around southwest Atlanta, including a hotel near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and a residence in Carroll Heights.

Gibson first gained national attention in 2011 with his single "Cashin’ Out," followed by the hit "She Twerkin’" and the release of his debut studio album Let’s Get It in 2014. He reportedly began pursuing music after being acquitted of a firearm charge in 2009.

Mama Ca$h, Tyrone Taylor

What they're saying:

Gibson's mother, Linda Smith (Mama Ca$h Out) and his cousin, Tyrone Taylor, also spoke during sentencing.

During her sentencing, Linda Smith — known as "Mama Ca$h" and the mother of rapper Ca$h Out — expressed deep remorse and spiritual reflection. Speaking softly and tearfully, she said she had been "prayerful for the victims" and continued to pray for everyone involved in the case, including the district attorney and the judge.

"I take accountability," Smith said. "I pray for them continuously… Because God says, if you love me, you love others."

Smith shared that she had delivered a personal testimony to about 35 women in her jail pod after what she described as divine instruction.

"God said, your business is my business. My agenda is your agenda," she told the court. "It wasn’t a choice. God doesn’t give you that… He gives commandments."

Despite the guilty verdict, Smith said she felt no anger, only peace.

"That Friday, when the verdict came in, I wasn’t angry at all… I almost thought something was wrong with me."

She ended her statement by reaffirming her commitment to spreading faith, regardless of her sentence.

"Whatever you wish it to be, I’m okay with that. I will continue to spread the good news wherever I go."

Taylor expressed regret for past mistakes and acknowledged a troubled background, but emphasized that he is not a violent person. He also denied hurting any of the women who took the stand during the trial.

"I know my background [is] ugly, but not violent," Taylor said. "I don’t harm no one. I help people."

He said being incarcerated since 2019 taught him patience and the importance of making better decisions, especially for the sake of his children.

"I talk to my son… I tell him, make the right decision. Think about the consequences on the bad and the good."

Despite admitting to past mistakes, Taylor maintained that he did not hurt any of the women who took the stand during the trial.

"And any woman who got up on the stand and say I hurted them, they can't show no proof, no picture, no report that I really physically hurted them. I got a mother. I got sisters. I got nieces. I got aunties. I love women."

However, he did address one of the victims directly, saying:

"For the victim… I asked her if she’d forgive me if she felt like I did any harm to her."

He closed by insisting that he had never hurt anyone and asked for the chance to prove he is a "righteous person."

"I’m not violent. I’m not no threat… I promise y’all not."

The sentences

What we know:

Before announcing sentences for the three defendants, Judge Leftridge summed up the trial as exposing "the very worst of human behavior toward other human beings," and stated that the court’s sentencing would reflect the severity of the defendants' actions. The sentences are as follows:

John Michael Gibson (Ca$h Out)

Life in prison for rape.

Additional 70 years for racketeering, sex trafficking, firearm possession, and related offenses, some to be served concurrently, some consecutively.

Ordered to register as a sex offender, have no contact with victims, and stay away from specific locations, including Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Linda Smith (Mama Ca$h)

20 years for racketeering and 10 years for trafficking to run concurrent.

Must register as a sex offender, have no victim contact, and avoid locations tied to the crimes.

Tyrone Taylor

Life in prison for rape and aggravated sodomy, with an additional 60 years for trafficking, assault, false imprisonment, and drug possession.

Must register as a sex offender, avoid all victims, and stay away from key addresses connected to the case.

All three are permanently banned from contact with victims and from returning to locations involved in the trafficking operation.