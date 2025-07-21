Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out to be sentenced today in sex trafficking case

The Brief Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out (John Michael Gibson) is set to be sentenced today in Fulton County after being convicted of rape, pimping, and sex trafficking charges. Gibson, his mother, and cousin were found guilty of running a sex trafficking operation using their record label as a front; the case included a seven-week trial with victim testimony. Prosecutors say Gibson used his fame and social media to lure women, with crimes taking place near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and in the Carroll Heights neighborhood.



Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Michael Gibson, is scheduled to be sentenced today in Fulton County after being convicted on multiple charges in a high-profile sex trafficking case.

What we know:

Gibson, along with his mother Linda Smith (Mama Ca$h) and cousin Tyrone Taylor, was found guilty last week following a seven-week trial that included emotional testimony from victims and law enforcement officials.

The trio was convicted on racketeering (RICO) charges, while Gibson was additionally found guilty of rape, pimping, aggravated sodomy, and two counts of sex trafficking. He was acquitted on several other charges, including a third sex trafficking count, sexual servitude, aggravated assault, and maintaining a place of prostitution.

Smith was found guilty of one count of trafficking and Taylor was found guilty on all counts, including rape and aggravated sodomy, except one (pimping).

What they're saying:

The case was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who alleged that the defendants used their record label, Pyrez Music Group LLC, as a front to recruit and exploit women. Prosecutors said Gibson used his celebrity status and social media platforms to lure victims, and that the crimes took place in a hotel room near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and at a residence in the Carroll Heights neighborhood.

The backstory:

Gibson first rose to fame in 2011 when he signed with Epic Records and released the single "Cashin' Out," which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His 2014 hit "She Twerkin'" led to the release of his debut album Let’s Get It.

He reportedly began rapping after being acquitted of a firearm charge in Clayton County in 2009.

What's next:

Sentencing for all three defendants is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday in Fulton County Superior Court.