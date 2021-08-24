Atlanta Public Schools officials address rumors district plans to go virtual

Atlanta Public Schools shot down rumors that the school plans to pivot to virtual learning.

In a recent post on the district's official Facebook page, the school district said its schools were not pivoting to virtual learning after Labor Day.

The post said district officials continue to act in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff.

Last week, the school district reported roughly 1,576 school-based exposures to COVID-19.

APS encourages students and staff to participate in COVID-19 surveillance testing. Masks are required in All APS schools.

