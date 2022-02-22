Atlanta Public Schools honors the late Rep. John Lewis with new community service center

Atlanta Public Schools is honoring former Congressman John Lewis this Black History Month.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at John Lewis Invictus Academy for a new community service center.

The program is designed to help students in need with various resources like mental health counseling, free clothing, monthly food distributions from food banks, mentorship, and more.

The goal is to give students who may have challenging circumstances what they need so they can excel in school.

Former Congressman John Lewis spent most of his life fighting for equality, and giving back to his community.

Lewis served 33 years in office before his death in 2020.

