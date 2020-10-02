Atlanta Public Schools discusses Phase 2 reopening plan

As Georgia's COVID-19 cases continue to decline, is it finally time for Atlanta Public School students to head back to the school buildings?

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring is working on the district's Phase 2 reopening plan. Phase 1 covered the first nine weeks of school and was 100% virtual.

"So, overall has it gone well? I believe so in a space where we never executed. Are there concerns? Absolutely and they vary across households, down to each child and we hear everything from I love it, too. I hate it," the superintendent revealed.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

As the district begins talking about a possible Phase 2 reopening, they are considering three options. They include remaining virtual, face to face learning for Pre K- to 2nd graders and special education students beginning Oct 26 or the third option of the Atlanta Virtual Academy.

The district needs parent feedback as it formulates its plans.

Advertisement

"The homework assignment is to take the time to complete the parental form, so we will have a sense of where they land," Dr. Herring requested.

APS parents have until October 12 to fill out the "Intent to Return Declaration form."

Dr. Herring will present a detailed report on the possible Phase 2 reopening at Monday's board meeting.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.