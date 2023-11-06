Suspected stolen car collides with Atlanta school bus near Greenbriar Mall, APS says

article

A group of alleged car thieves crashed into an Atlanta Public Schools (APS) bus carrying students from Fickett Elementary School near Greenbriar Mall Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the school district.

The APS spokesperson told FOX 5 the Georgia State Patrol was chasing the stolen car, leading to the crash along Mount Gilead Road SW.

So far, officials are reporting it as a minor accident. The students onboard and the driver are all okay.

The principal of Fickett Elementary School reported to the scene of the crash and notified parents. A second school bus was called to pick up the students.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A group of alleged car thieves crashed into an Atlanta Public Schools (APS) bus carrying students from Fickett Elementary School Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the school district.

Troopers say the suspects may have exchanged gunfire with an Atlanta police officer before fleeing the scene on foot. They have not been caught yet.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.