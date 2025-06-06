Woodstock man sentenced to 50 years for brutal night of violence, prosecutors say

article

The Brief David Ray Graham, 38, has been sentenced to 50 years with 20 to serve in prison after prosecutors say he subjected a woman to a night of "prolonged and brutal violence." Graham reportedly attacked a woman in March 2024 and threatened her with a hammer and machete in a Woodstock home. Officals say that Graham continued threatening his victim while he was in custody to try and get her to recant her story.



A Cherokee County man will spend decades in prison after prosecutors say he subjected a woman to a night of "prolonged and brutal violence."

David Ray Graham, 38, entered a guilty plea in court to multiple charges including family violence, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, three counts of family violence battery, influencing a witness, and terroristic threats.

What we know:

According to prosecutors, deputies began their investigation into Graham on March 2024 after they were called to Northside Cherokee Hospital to speak to an injured woman.

The victim told investigators that Graham had repeatedly punched and kicked her and threatened her with a hammer and machete inside a home in Woodstock.

Officials say that Graham had abused the woman before and could have killed her that night.

After deputies took Graham into custody, prosecutors say that he continued to get in contact with his victim, threatening her from jail to try and get her to recant her story.

What they're saying:

"Domestic violence threatens the safety of all citizens and has no place in our community. For this reason, we remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice for all who are affected," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "We commend the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the staff at Northside Cherokee Hospital for their compassionate response to protect and support the woman assaulted by this defendant."

What's next:

After the guilty plea, a judge sentenced Graham to 50 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison and the rest on probation.

As part of the probation, Graham can have no contact with the victim and will have to forfeit all weapons. He must also participate in a family violence intervention program and receive treatment for mental health and substance abuse.