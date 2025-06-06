LaGrange police asking for help to solve 14-year-old homicide

The Brief LaGrange police are revisiting the 2011 unsolved robbery and murder of Freddie L. Holmes and are seeking new information from the public. Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was near the Lucy Morgan Housing Authority on or around June 5, 2011. Tips can be submitted by contacting Detective Horseman at 706-883-2620 or anonymously through Tip411 by texting LAGRANGE to 847411.



LaGrange police are renewing efforts to solve a cold case and are asking for the public’s help in advancing the investigation into the 2011 robbery and murder of Freddie L. Holmes.

What we know:

Holmes was killed on June 5, 2011, in the area of 700 Revis Street. Despite an extensive investigation over the past 14 years, no arrests have been made. The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division believes new information from the public could be key to solving the case and bringing closure to Holmes’ family.

Investigators are especially interested in speaking with anyone who was near the Lucy Morgan Housing Authority on or around the time of the crime or who may have seen or heard anything unusual.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Horseman at 706-883-2620. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Tip411 mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.